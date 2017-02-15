Pima Co. Sheriff's Dept. asking for public's help identifying suspects in car break in

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help identifying suspects in a car break-in.

Deputies with the Rincon District responded to a report of a theft from a vehicle on Jan. 28 in the 5700 block of East River Road. According to PCSD deputies learned the victim had left her purse in her car overnight and noticed it was missing the following morning.

Signs of forced entry were found by the deputies and the victim checked her debit card and found that more than $100 had been charged at a local store.

Detectives with Auto Theft took over the investigation and learned in surveillance footage that three suspects had used the stolen cards.

The first suspect is described as a white man in his mid 20s, 5'10" tall with a medium build, he was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and flip flops.

A second suspect is also a white man in his mid 20s with glasses, 5'8" to 5'10" tall with a thin build, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

The last suspect is a white woman in her early 20s with long brown hair, 5'4" to 5'6" tall with a thin build, last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or if they choose to remain anonymous they can text, phone, or go online to 88CRIME.org.

