Marana police forced to adjust to Ina Road closure

The closure of West Ina Road has affected how Marana police do their job. (Source: KOLD News 13)

Marana police, just like civilian drivers, have to adjust to the Ina Interchange Project, which has closed west Ina Road at I-10 for construction.

Drivers have had to take alternate routes, which means streets like West Cortaro Farms, West Orange Grove and West Twins Peaks roads are packed with traffic.

Police patrol the town of Marana in four districts.

The construction affects Districts 2 and 3. District 2 is on Ina Road west of the interstate, and District 3 is east of the highway.

Police are advising officers to maintain their districts with the goal of keeping officers on both sides of the interstate. This will allow them to respond to emergencies quickly.

All the MPD patrol cars are equipped with GPS locating devices, allowing dispatchers to see where they’re located.

This helps the dispatcher send the closest officer to the emergency call.

There’s also a Marana police substation on Ina Road. Normally, the officers in the southern districts would meet here for their morning brief.

But now they will meet at the Marana police headquarters, more than 10 miles away at 11555 W. Civic Center Drive, while Ina Road is closed.

At this point, police feel that the detours and traffic signals are enough to help move traffic around the area. Marana officers will direct traffic if there’s a crash or some type of emergency that blocks traffic.

Police say drivers should pay attention to the traffic changes in the area and look for alternative routes. The West Sunset Road exit and the west-side frontage road which goes both ways are options.

Police are also asking drivers to download the “Project Ina” app on their smart phone. It gives up-to-date news on the project and traffic issues.

