"Civil War in the Southwest" at Picacho Peak State Park

Civil War buffs "Civil War in the Southwest" an annual event held at Picacho Peak State Park will soon be here.

The two day event taking place Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19 will be a historic re-enactment of Arizona and New Mexico Civil War battles.

More than 200 re-enactors will stage the Battle of Picacho Pass, and the battles of Glorieta and Val Verde that took place in New Mexico. Many re-enactors camp out in the park during the event, with their Civil War era camping gear showing visitors how soldiers in the southwest lived during the 1860s.

Visitors are encouraged to bring plenty of water (even though it is only March, temperatures can climb during the day), a hat, lawn chair and sunscreen. Event organizers are also reminding guests that pets are not permitted (of course service animals are exempt from this). There will be food and beverage concessions available as well.

The 'Special Event' vehicle entrance fee is $10 per vehicle for up to 4 people, according to a release. Each additional person is charged $3. The entrance fee for pedestrians and bicyclists is $3 per person. There is no charge for children 13 and under.

Events run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days but gates will open at 9:30 a.m. and no further entry is allowed after 3 p.m.

For more information about the re-enactments, please visit AZStateParks.com or call Picacho Peak State Park at (520) 466-3183. Civil War in the Southwest is being coordinated with financial support from the Union Pacific Railroad Foundation, the Arizona State Parks Foundation and the Arizona Civil War Council.

