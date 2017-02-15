CBP officers find more than fuel in motorcycle gas tank

Police need your help finding whoever was involved in a deadly car crash on the south side of Tucson early Saturday morning. An alert from Tucson Police Department just before 5:30 a.m. stated the intersection of South Park Ave and East Drexel Rd would be shut down for several hours while police investigated.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area, use an alternate route if possible.
In a video posted to the Just Be You Project Facebook page, Tucson Police Sgt. Robert Carpenter talks about returning to work with a bullet lodged in his brain.
Cincinnati, Ohio company, John Morrell and Co. is voluntarily recalling 210,606 pounds of ready-to-eat hot dog products that may be contaminated by extraneous materials, specifically metal, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).
It all started started when Robin Schrader’s mother put a plea for a kidney donor on the back window of the family’s van. A stranger snapped a picture, uploaded it to Facebook and the post went viral, ultimately leading to a match.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.
