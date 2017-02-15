CBP officers find more than fuel in motorcycle gas tank

Officers at the DeConcini crossing were led to a BMW motorcycle by a canine team, where they discovered $460K worth of heroin hidden within the fuel tank (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have arrested a 32-year-old Sonora, Mexico man after he attempted to smuggle $460,000 worth of heroin across the border into the U.S. in his motorcycle gas tank.

According to a recent release, Officers at the Dennis DeConcini crossing in Nogales, pulled the man aside for further inspection. A CBP drug sniffing canine alerted to the motorcycle gas tank, officers searched the tank and found it contained nearly 30 pounds of heroin.

MOBILE USERS: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

The drugs and motorcycle were seized by CBP officers and the man was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations for further processing.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.