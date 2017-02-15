CBP officers find more than fuel in motorcycle gas tank - Tucson News Now

CBP officers find more than fuel in motorcycle gas tank

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Officers at the DeConcini crossing were led to a BMW motorcycle by a canine team, where they discovered $460K worth of heroin hidden within the fuel tank (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Officers at the DeConcini crossing were led to a BMW motorcycle by a canine team, where they discovered $460K worth of heroin hidden within the fuel tank (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
NOGALES, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have arrested a 32-year-old Sonora, Mexico man after he attempted to smuggle $460,000 worth of heroin across the border into the U.S. in his motorcycle gas tank. 

According to a recent release, Officers at the Dennis DeConcini crossing in Nogales, pulled the man aside for further inspection.  A CBP drug sniffing canine alerted to the motorcycle gas tank, officers searched the tank and found it contained nearly 30 pounds of heroin. 

MOBILE USERS: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

The drugs and motorcycle were seized by CBP officers and the man was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations for further processing.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices. 

  • Local newsMore>>

  • breaking

    UPDATE: Suspect in custody after several crashes near 6th Avenue, Irvington

    UPDATE: Suspect in custody after several crashes near 6th Avenue, Irvington

    Saturday, May 20 2017 1:10 AM EDT2017-05-20 05:10:28 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    Drivers are advised to avoid the area, use an alternate route if possible. 

    Drivers are advised to avoid the area, use an alternate route if possible. 

  • Wounded TPD sergeant returns to duty with bullet lodged in brain

    Wounded TPD sergeant returns to duty with bullet lodged in brain

    Saturday, May 20 2017 12:46 AM EDT2017-05-20 04:46:07 GMT
    Tucson Police Sgt. Robert Carpenter. (Source: Tucson Police Department)Tucson Police Sgt. Robert Carpenter. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    In a video posted to the Just Be You Project Facebook page, Tucson Police Sgt. Robert Carpenter talks about returning to work with a bullet lodged in his brain.

    In a video posted to the Just Be You Project Facebook page, Tucson Police Sgt. Robert Carpenter talks about returning to work with a bullet lodged in his brain.

  • More than 100 tons of hot dogs recalled due to possible metal fragments

    More than 100 tons of hot dogs recalled due to possible metal fragments

    Saturday, May 20 2017 12:31 AM EDT2017-05-20 04:31:53 GMT
    (Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS)(Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS)

    Cincinnati, Ohio company, John Morrell and Co. is voluntarily recalling 210,606 pounds of ready-to-eat hot dog products that may be contaminated by extraneous materials, specifically metal, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). 

    Cincinnati, Ohio company, John Morrell and Co. is voluntarily recalling 210,606 pounds of ready-to-eat hot dog products that may be contaminated by extraneous materials, specifically metal, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). 

    •   
Powered by Frankly