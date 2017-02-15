Crashes cause delays on westbound I-10 between Cortaro, Ina

There are two separate crashes involving six vehicles that are holding up travel on westbound Interstate 10 between Ina and Cortaro Farms.

According to a release from the Arizona Department of Transportation, drivers can expect up to a 20 minute delay on their drive home between Cortaro Farms and SR 77, due to the crashes.

NOW: Expect 20-minute delays on I-10 WB in Tucson between Cortaro Farms & SR 77. This is due to two crashes that are off the hwy. #aztraffic https://t.co/gFOts4lw1H — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 16, 2017

Northwest Fire District officials are reporting three vehicles were involved in both crashes and that there are minor injuries.

AZDPS and @NorthwestFire on the scene of 2 separate car crashes on I-10 just north of Ina. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/Hl6pSoVWqA — Kevin Adger (@K_Adger_TNN) February 16, 2017

