Crashes cause delays on westbound I-10 between Cortaro, Ina

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

There are two separate crashes involving six vehicles that are holding up travel on westbound Interstate 10 between Ina and Cortaro Farms.

According to a release from the Arizona Department of Transportation, drivers can expect up to a 20 minute delay on their drive home between Cortaro Farms and SR 77, due to the crashes. 

Northwest Fire District officials are reporting three vehicles were involved in both crashes and that there are minor injuries.  

