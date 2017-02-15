Paving and ramp work at I-19 and Ajo Way to bring changes

Paving operations have begun on Ajo Way at Interstate 19 this week, followed by changes that will affect how motorists get on and off the interstate as work continues on a project to replace the traffic interchange on Tucson’s southwest side.

Continuing nightly through Wednesday, Feb. 15, Ajo Way (State Route 86) will be reduced to one lane in each direction from 16th Avenue to I-19 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. for paving work.

According to ADOT on Thursday, Feb. 16, the following restrictions are scheduled:

Flaggers will direct traffic in both directions on Ajo Way from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. while crews re-stripe the roadway and activate new traffic signals in preparation for changing how traffic enters I-19 from Ajo Way.

Northbound I-19 will be reduced to one lane approaching Ajo Way and the southbound I-19 off ramp at Ajo Way will be restricted to right turns only from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Starting at 9 p.m., the existing off-ramp connecting northbound I-19 to Ajo Way will close until May 2017.

From 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., the existing on-ramp connecting Ajo Way to northbound I-19 will be closed.

Northbound I-19 will be reduced to one lane from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

While the ramps are closed, northbound I-19 traffic can use Irvington Road (Exit 98) and use local streets to access Ajo Way. Drivers on Ajo Way can use Mission Road or 12th Avenue to access I-10 at 22nd Street/29th Street/Silverlake Road.

Starting Friday, Feb. 17, Ajo Way traffic will begin using a new ramp to enter northbound I-19. Westbound Ajo Way traffic will enter the ramp using a right turn and eastbound traffic will enter using a left turn.

On Saturday, Feb. 18, the right lane of eastbound Ajo Way will be closed from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The work is part of a $41 million project to replace the existing traffic interchange with a modern “single-point urban interchange.”

Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

ADOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions and closures, but it’s possible that unscheduled impacts might occur because of weather or other factors.

For the most current information about highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.