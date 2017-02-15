U.S. Rep. McSally to lead hearing on cartel threat - Tucson News Now

U.S. Rep. McSally to lead hearing on cartel threat

Posted by Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

U.S. Representative Martha McSally on Thursday at 8 a.m. (Arizona time) will lead a hearing titled: “A Dangerous and Sophisticated Adversary: The Threat to the Homeland Posed by Cartel Operations.”

This is the first hearing Rep. McSally, who is the Chairwoman of the Border and Maritime Security Subcommittee, will lead in the 115th Congress.

“The cartels sending drugs across our border are nimble, innovative, and dangerous,” said Rep. McSally. “Their members put extensive energy and focus into finding ways to go over, under, around, and through our border defenses. This hearing will examine the threat posed by cartel operations to DHS’ border security efforts and the security of the Homeland.”

