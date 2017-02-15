Oro Valley residents ask for quicker development of Naranja Park

Crowd at meeting for Naranja Park in Oro Valley. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Young athletes, their parents and coaches filled Oro Valley's town council meeting Wednesday night.

They spoke about the need for quicker development of the multi-sports fields and baseball fields at Naranja Park.

The town approved the park master plan in 2015.

The $40 million project includes things such as a splash pad, a dog park, four baseball fields and eight multi-sports fields.

Two of the multi-sports fields have already been developed. The rest will be built when the money becomes available.

Kristy Diaz-Trahan, Oro Valley parks and recreations director, said full development could take 10 years.

"It's about a $40 million project. Full build out. But right now- the ask isn't 40 million dollars. Probably about 10 to 15 million right in through there,"

Diaz-Trahan said.

Residents are asking the town to figure out a way to fund some of these fields quicker.

The various sports teams and leagues have joined together to form the Oro Valley Sports Alliance and work together towards a solution.

"We decided to come together as a collective voice because we're all asking for the same thing. Which is to advance the fields that are already approved in the master plan for Naranja park," said Fred Narcaroti, one of the founders of the Oro Valley Sports Alliance.

Holly Wertz, a mother, said her two kids Logan and Trevor play football and lacrosse. Because these teams don't have fields of their own, she shuffles them from place to place for practices and games.

"We have fields that are filled with gopher holes. We have fields without lighting," Wertz said.

She said the goal is to give Oro Valley teams a facility to call their own.

"These kids and the coaches and the parents put in so much time and effort into being proud of Oro Valley and representing Oro Valley. For us not to have a centrally located facility, it's very frustrating," Wertz said.

Oro Valley town council asked staff Wednesday night to look at all possible options to get the funding to develop more fields at this park, including any possible bonds.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.