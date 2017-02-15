Oro Valley residents ask for quicker development of Naranja Park - Tucson News Now

Oro Valley residents ask for quicker development of Naranja Park

By Janice Yu, Reporter
Connect
Crowd at meeting for Naranja Park in Oro Valley. (Source: Tucson News Now) Crowd at meeting for Naranja Park in Oro Valley. (Source: Tucson News Now)
ORO VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Young athletes, their parents and coaches filled Oro Valley's town council meeting Wednesday night.

They spoke about the need for quicker development of the multi-sports fields and baseball fields at Naranja Park. 

The town approved the park master plan in 2015.

The $40 million project includes things such as a splash pad, a dog park, four baseball fields and eight multi-sports fields. 

Two of the multi-sports fields have already been developed. The rest will be built when the money becomes available. 

Kristy Diaz-Trahan, Oro Valley parks and recreations director, said full development could take 10 years. 

"It's about a $40 million project. Full build out. But right now- the ask isn't 40 million dollars. Probably about 10 to 15 million right in through there,"
Diaz-Trahan said. 

Residents are asking the town to figure out a way to fund some of these fields quicker. 

The various sports teams and leagues have joined together to form the Oro Valley Sports Alliance and work together towards a solution. 

"We decided to come together as a collective voice because we're all asking for the same thing. Which is to advance the fields that are already approved in the master plan for Naranja park," said Fred Narcaroti, one of the founders of the Oro Valley Sports Alliance. 

Holly Wertz, a mother, said her two kids Logan and Trevor play football and lacrosse. Because these teams don't have fields of their own, she shuffles them from place to place for practices and games. 

"We have fields that are filled with gopher holes. We have fields without lighting," Wertz said. 

She said the goal is to give Oro Valley teams a facility to call their own.

"These kids and the coaches and the parents put in so much time and effort into being proud of Oro Valley and representing Oro Valley. For us not to have a centrally located facility, it's very frustrating," Wertz said.

Oro Valley town council asked staff Wednesday night to look at all possible options to get the funding to develop more fields at this park, including any possible bonds. 

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • breaking

    UPDATE: Suspect in custody after several crashes near 6th Avenue, Irvington

    UPDATE: Suspect in custody after several crashes near 6th Avenue, Irvington

    Saturday, May 20 2017 1:10 AM EDT2017-05-20 05:10:28 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    Drivers are advised to avoid the area, use an alternate route if possible. 

    Drivers are advised to avoid the area, use an alternate route if possible. 

  • Wounded TPD sergeant returns to duty with bullet lodged in brain

    Wounded TPD sergeant returns to duty with bullet lodged in brain

    Saturday, May 20 2017 12:46 AM EDT2017-05-20 04:46:07 GMT
    Tucson Police Sgt. Robert Carpenter. (Source: Tucson Police Department)Tucson Police Sgt. Robert Carpenter. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    In a video posted to the Just Be You Project Facebook page, Tucson Police Sgt. Robert Carpenter talks about returning to work with a bullet lodged in his brain.

    In a video posted to the Just Be You Project Facebook page, Tucson Police Sgt. Robert Carpenter talks about returning to work with a bullet lodged in his brain.

  • More than 100 tons of hot dogs recalled due to possible metal fragments

    More than 100 tons of hot dogs recalled due to possible metal fragments

    Saturday, May 20 2017 12:31 AM EDT2017-05-20 04:31:53 GMT
    (Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS)(Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS)

    Cincinnati, Ohio company, John Morrell and Co. is voluntarily recalling 210,606 pounds of ready-to-eat hot dog products that may be contaminated by extraneous materials, specifically metal, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). 

    Cincinnati, Ohio company, John Morrell and Co. is voluntarily recalling 210,606 pounds of ready-to-eat hot dog products that may be contaminated by extraneous materials, specifically metal, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). 

    •   
Powered by Frankly