High School Boys State Basketball Tournament

Dylan Newell scored eight of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Cougars to a playoff road win.
Cameron Ming tossed his second complete game in his last three starts to lift Arizona to a 3-1 win over Arizona State.
The 2nd seed Wildcats blow out New Mexico State 11-0 but will not have freshman slugger Alyssa Palomino for the rest of the season.
