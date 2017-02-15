High School Boys State Basketball Tournament - Tucson News Now

High School Boys State Basketball Tournament

High school boys basketball scores from the first round of the state tournament.

5A

(5) Buena def. (12) Mountain View Marana, 61-50 / Buena next faces (4) Chaparral
(6) Cienega def. (11) Paradise Valley, 70-53 / Cienega next faces (3) Sunnyslope
(10) Sahuaro def. (7) Cholla, 49-43 / Sahuaro next faces (15) Liberty

4A

(3) Catalina Foothills def. (14) Higley, 65-49 / Catalina Foothills next faces (11) Marcos de Niza
(11) Marcos de Niza def. (6) Rio Rico, 80-48 (2OT)
(2) Salpointe Catholic def. (15) Saguaro, 61-55 / Salpointe next faces (7) Tempe

3A

(21) Empire def. (12) Page, 58-50 / Empire next faces (5) Ganado
(13) Sabino def. (20) Monument Valley, 57-41 / Sabino next faces (4) American Leadership
(11) Florence def. (22) Tanque Verde, 59-54

