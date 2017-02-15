ADOT seeks public input for future road improvement projects

The Arizona Department of Transportation is looking to improve traffic flow and accessibility from the southeast side of Tucson to downtown.

Wednesday night, ADOT listened to concerns and answered questions about their proposed plans to extend State Route 210, also known as Aviation Parkway, by turning the two-and-a-half mile stretch of Alvernon Way into part of it.

The proposed plan also includes widening a five-and-a-half mile stretch of I-10, between where the I-10 and I-19 meet and Kolb Road.

Right now, that stretch of I-10 is three lanes each direction.

One of the proposals would widen it to five lanes each direction.

The second proposal would split I-10 into three “express lanes” with no exits for five and a half miles, and a median that would separate it from two “local traffic lanes” with access to on and off ramps. The frontage roads would still be there.

Jay Morse lives in the area and supports the expansion.

“I really do like what they’re talking about. The only thing biggest thing is the potential noise,” he said.

Morse added the area’s congestion is manageable now, but he believes this work needs to be done to handle future growth.

One woman who lives along Alvernon Way is worried about ADOT buying up property and impacting the neighborhood including homes, schools and businesses.

“My biggest concern is for Los Ninos School,” said Darcy Berasi. “It’s dangerous for the children.”

ADOT representatives told Tucson News Now they know some of the urban environment will be impacted, but couldn’t specify what. Leaders estimate they’ll have a better idea by the end of this year.

As for the timeline of this proposed major project, ADOT plans to make a recommendation based on public input by March 2019.

If approved, ADOT estimated the earliest Tucsonans could see a shovel hit the ground for construction could be 2024.

The project would be done in phases and possibly span 20 years.

ADOT also estimated the project could cost $650 million. Most of it would be paid for by federal funds and gas taxes.

