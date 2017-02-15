ADOT seeks public input for future road improvement projects

Three different parts of the Tucson area with three different laws against holding a phone or texting while driving, while there is no statewide ban. Tucson's hands-free law went into effect Monday, May 1.
Three different parts of the Tucson area with three different laws against holding a phone or texting while driving, while there is no statewide ban. Tucson's hands-free law went into effect Monday, May 1.
The Pima Association of Governments challenged members of the Sahuarita Teen Advisory Council to create an attention-getting and inspiring public service announcement about distracted driving, and they stepped up.
The Pima Association of Governments challenged members of the Sahuarita Teen Advisory Council to create an attention-getting and inspiring public service announcement about distracted driving, and they stepped up.
There are several major road projects across Pima County that crews hope to have finished before the wet weather arrives.
There are several major road projects across Pima County that crews hope to have finished before the wet weather arrives.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route. There is no time for when the area will reopen.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route. There is no time for when the area will reopen.
Crashes, close calls and speeding. Crossing guards may be the only thing between your child and a careless driver.
Crashes, close calls and speeding. Crossing guards may be the only thing between your child and a careless driver.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.