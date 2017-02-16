Future of TUSD superintendent is again up for discussion

It appears the future of the TUSD superintendent is up for discussion, again.

Tucson News Now has learned that the only item on the agenda for next week's special meeting is Dr. H.T. Sanchez's contract.

The only action item calls for the discussion regarding his employment, it was requested by board member Rachael Sedgwick and Clerk Mark Stegeman.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, considering board members removed the same item from Tuesday night's board meeting as many teachers and parents spoke in support of Superintendent Sanchez.

