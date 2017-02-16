Man convicted of Tucson murders, attack found dead in prison

The man convicted of killing two women in the Tucson area in 2008 was found dead in prison, authorities said.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Apollo Ortega was found unresponsive in his cell Monday, Feb. 13, at the Eyman prison complex in Florence.

The 31-year-old Ortega was likely a victim of homicide, authorities said.

In 2009, Ortega was sentenced to two life terms after being found guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of Margie Ortiz and Norma Jean Conner.

He was also serving a 20-year term for attempted first-degree murder for an attack on a third woman, who was stabbed and badly beaten.

The women all were attacked over a 19-day period.

