Man convicted of Tucson murders, attack found dead in prison

Police arrested Andres Bohn Reyes on suspicion of first-degree premeditated murder and abuse of a vulnerable adult in the deaths of Bridget Charlebois and the baby she was carrying.
An appeals court has rejected former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's bid to have a jury, rather than a judge, decide whether he is guilty of a criminal contempt-of-court charge for disobeying a court order in a racial profiling case.
Kristian Jones, 33, is a suspect in a recent burglary in Hereford.
PCSD is looking for a man who stole an elderly woman's purse on April 25 at the Walmart at 2175 West Ruthrauff Road.
All buildings at the Center for Academic Success were evacuated and students were taken to Bella Vista School, where parents can pick them up.
