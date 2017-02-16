Sahuaro stifles Dean to beat Cholla

Todd Pletcher takes his Kentucky Derby winning horse to Pimlico looking for his first win at the Preakness Stakes.
Todd Pletcher takes his Kentucky Derby winning horse to Pimlico looking for his first win at the Preakness Stakes (Photo courtesy: AP).
The 2nd seed Wildcats blow out New Mexico State 11-0 but will not have freshman slugger Alyssa Palomino for the rest of the season.
The 2nd seed Wildcats blow out New Mexico State 11-0 but will not have freshman slugger Alyssa Palomino for the rest of the season.
Cameron Ming tossed his second complete game in his last three starts to lift Arizona to a 3-1 win over Arizona State.
Cameron Ming tossed his second complete game in his last three starts to lift Arizona to a 3-1 win over Arizona State.
A recent visit by New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski served as the inspiration for the name.
A recent visit by New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski served as the inspiration for the name.