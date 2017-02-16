Sahuaro stifles Dean to beat Cholla

The schedules were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Game times and location are subject to change.

Dylan Newell nailed two of his four three-point shots in the fourth quarter as 10th seed Sahuaro outscored host Cholla 18-to-seven in the final stanza to win 49-43 in a Conference 5A 1st round game.

Newell finished with 16 points. Brendan Gary had 10 for the Cougars (20-7) who will now get a quarterfinal home game Saturday night thanks to 15th seed Liberty’s 93-89 upset of #2 seed Arcadia.

Tipoff will be at 6:30 p.m.

Marcel Dean led all scorers with 18 points, including 14 in the first half, as just like Newell he made four shots from behind the three-point arc.

The Cougars however stretched their zone defense out in the second half and held Dean without a field goal after the intermission ending Cholla's (19-5) 13-game winning streak and the Chargers season.

It's Sahuaro's fifth 20-win season in Jim Henry's seven years as a head coach.

