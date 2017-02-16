'Just Between Friends' consignment sale makes a stop in Tucson

Shoppers can get great deals on kids' clothes, or they can sell them. (Source: Tucson News Now)

For the next three days the Tucson Convention Center is hosting, what some call, a glorified garage sale.

The Just Between Friends consignment sale starts Thursday, Feb. 16 and runs through Saturday, Feb. 18.

The sale is designed to help families stretch their dollar a little further.

Typically, all of the items available for purchase are 50 to 90 percent off the original price.

Not only can families buy clothes, toys, and other items for their kids, they can also sell them.

Drop off for this sale is over, but organizers encourage families to start putting the clothes in safe place now so they can bring them to the next sale in July.

Organizers say the average person can make about $350 selling their clothes.

Hours For The Event:

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Open to the public ($2 admission for those 18 and older)

Friday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Open to the public (free admission)

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Half price day/open to the public (free admission).

For more information on the sale, CLICK HERE: http://bit.ly/2kVODuS

