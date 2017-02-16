Tracking drive time near Project Ina

It's Day 2 of Project Ina, and many people have already reached out to Tucson News Now about the heavy traffic caused by construction.

[READ: Everything you need to know about the Ina Road closure]

Many people were stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic after multiple crashes near Project Ina in the morning and evening.

Officials urge drivers to leave earlier to get to work and school on time.

But how much earlier?

Tucson News Now's Angelica Carrillo is tracking drive time. She'll be driving on Tucson's northwest side Thursday morning and tracking how much longer it takes to get from Point A to Point B.

Stay updated on her progress HERE: @acarrillonews.

Tweet your drive time using the hashtag #ProjectIna.

