TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

A Tucson cosmetology student who gave free haircuts to the homeless faced an investigation by the state board. (Source: Tucson News Now)

1. SUSPECT IN FATAL HIT AND RUN TURNS SELF IN

Pima County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man on Monday, Feb. 13, in connection with a Feb. 1 fatal hit-and-run crash on Tucson's south side. http://bit.ly/2laRe2v

David Martinez-Campa, 31, turned himself in to deputies and allegedly told them his vehicle was involved in the collision that killed 21-year-old Michael Hartman.

Hartman suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and died just over a week later.

Martinez-Campa was booked into the Pima County Jail and charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious injury or death.

2. NOGALES POLICE CHIEF DEREK ARNSON FIRED

Nogales police Chief Derek Arnson has been fired, according to city councilman Marcelino Varona Jr. http://bit.ly/2kVUEYl

Varona said that he received an email from City Manager Carlos Rivera which stated Arnson's last day on the job was Monday, Feb. 13.

The elected leader said he was surprised to learn about the termination. Arnson was currently on administrative leave, pending an investigation.

Varona said he wants Arizona Department of Public Safety to investigate what prompted Arnson to be placed on leave and the investigation that followed.

"When something involves a law enforcement agency, there's got to be a sense of transparency and fairness," he said.

A call to the mayor's office for clarification was directed to the city manager's office. A call for comment has not been returned by Rivera as of Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 15.

3. INVESTIGATION OF MAN WHO GIVES FREE HAIRCUTS TO HOMELESS DROPPED

Thanks to public outcry after a story KOLD News 13 first brought you, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has asked a state licensing board to drop an investigation into a Tucson cosmetology student. http://bit.ly/2kNax0y

Juan Carlos Montesdeoca found himself in hot water with the board after giving free haircuts to the homeless.

The Arizona State Board of Cosmetology is investigating a complaint against him for practicing without a license.

In a letter to the board, Ducey said, "I find this outrageous, and I call on you to end your investigation, save Mr. Montesdeoca the inconvenience of having to travel to Phoenix to appear before your body, and waive any fees or penalties the cosmetology board is considering against him."

It's Day 2 of Project Ina... and that means if you're driving on the northwest side this morning, you need to leave EARLY.

Less wind and lots of sunshine today for a high of 74 degrees.

Clouds will start moving in tomorrow.

We'll see scattered thunderstorms over the weekend.

