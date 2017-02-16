UPDATE: Police pursuit ends in 4-car crash near Tucson airport

Three people have been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a police pursuit ended in a 4-car collision on Park Avenue near Valencia Road.

Police say a Tohono O'odham officer was making a routine traffic stop when a car sped by him and ran a red light.

The officer tried to catch up to the driver, but before he could, the driver smashed into three other cars.

Police say the drugs, guns and alcohol were found in the driver's car.

Southbound Park Avenue is shut down at Valencia Road while police work to clear the scene.

Drivers should avoid the area.

