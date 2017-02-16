Persecución policiaca termina en accidente involucrando cuatro v - Tucson News Now

Persecución policiaca termina en accidente involucrando cuatro vehículos cerca del aeropuerto de Tucson

By KOLD Noticias 13 Estacion
(Fotografía Por: Tucson News Now) (Fotografía Por: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (NOTICIAS KOLD 13) -

Tres personas fueron transportadas al hospital con heridas menores tras una persecución policiaca que terminó en un accidente automovilístico involucrando 4 vehículos en Park Ave. Cerca de Valencia Rd.

Según las autoridades, un oficial de la nación Tohono O'odham, estaba haciendo una parada rutinaria del tráfico cuando se percató de un carro que venía

a altas velocidades y se pasó de una luz roja.

El oficial intentó hacerle la parada, pero antes que pudo, el conductor se estrelló contra tres carros más.

Según la policía, drogas, armas y alcohol fueron encontrados en el vehículo del conductor.

Park Ave. estuvo cerrado cerca de Valencia Rd. mientras que la policía despejaba la escena.

