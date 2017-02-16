UPDATE: Police release name of cyclist who died in South Tucson crash

A single-vehicle crash on I-19 sent one person to the hospital where he or she later died.
A water main break has closed part of Alvernon Way on Saturday afternoon. Tucson Water said a 12-inch water line ruptured on Alvernon between Glenn Street and Flower.
The inaugural Tucson Palooza provided insight Saturday, as organizations offered guidance to those in-need during Mental Health Awareness Month.
DPS says one person has died in a rollover crash on Interstate 19 at kilometer 78.
Katiyana Mauga hit her 91st home today passing UCLA’s Stacey Nuveman for most ever by a conference player.
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
