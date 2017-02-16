UPDATE: Police release name of cyclist who died in South Tucson crash

Police investigate a fatal crash in South Tucson on Thursday. (Source: Tucson News Now)

A bicyclist was killed in a collision with a tractor-trailer in South Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 16, police say.

According to South Tucson police Sgt. Bryce Gardner, the collision happened at 36th Street and South Sixth Avenue.

The victim was identified as 60-year-old Oro Valley resident, Robert Lucke

Police say the truck driver, a man, is cooperating with the investigation.

Gardner said the Arizona Department of Public Safety is assisting with the investigation of the commercial truck. An investigator with the Tohono O'odham Police Department is assisting with the scene investigation.

