Rappel 17 stories in support of Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona

Are you a seeker of thrills? Want to help a good cause? Then Over the Edge Challenge is the event for you.

The Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona is looking for the adventurous type to rappel down the fourth tallest skyscraper in Tucson, during the Over the Edge Challenge. The inaugural event took place in 2013 and has helped the GSSOAZ to raise nearly $213,000, with more than 160 rappellers participating. To date no rappeller has backed out of the descent.

“Our Girl Scouts grow courageous and strong when they see bravery in action by our community’s leaders willing to show them anything is possible by rappelling down the side of a building,” said Debbie Rich, Chief Executive Officer, Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona, in a recent release.

Saturday, March, 25, the GSSOAZ will cheer on 76 rappellers, of which you could be one. Those interested in rappelling must raise at least $1,000 through their own donation and pledges from family, friends, and coworkers. There is no previous rappelling experience required.

“For those interested in the ultimate adventure, Over the Edge is the perfect event, while helping girls make the world a better place,” added Rich.

Registration is available online here - http://www.girlscoutssoaz.org/content/girlscoutssoaz/en/events/OvertheEdge.html

Volunteers with rope experience are also needed to help with the event. Volunteers can call Coco Horner at the Girl Scout office, (520) 319-3187 or at chorner@girlscoutssoaz.org.

