Some Tucson restaurants close for Day Without Immigrants protest

A local business owner is closing her restaurants Thursday as part of the nationwide “Day Without Immigrants” protest against President Donald Trump’s hardline policies on immigration and promise to crack down on illegal immigration and deport those who are in the U.S. illegally.

A local business owner is closing her restaurants Thursday as part of the nationwide “Day Without Immigrants” protest against President Donald Trump’s hardline policies on immigration and promise to crack down on illegal immigration and deport those who are in the U.S. illegally.

At least four Nico's Taco Shops in the Tucson area were closed on Thursday, Feb. 16, which some observed as the Day Without Immigrants. (Source: KOLD News 13)

Thousands of immigrants across the country didn't show up for work or walked out on Thursday, Feb. 16, as part of the "Day Without Immigrants" protest.

Tucson News Now learned that the effects of this protest were felt in the greater Tucson area, as well.

At least four Nico's Taco Shops in the Tucson area were closed because of this strike. The one located at 8295 N. Cortaro Road had a sign taped to the door to inform customers it would be closed for the day. The Nico's at 4231 W. Ina Road was also closed.

Several people were shocked to see that the restaurant was closed.

The protesters say they are doing this to show the importance of immigrants in everyday life. This is also a protest against President Donald Trump's immigration stance and a promise to deport those who are in the country illegally.

Immigration protest in downtown #Tucson They are here at Congress and Granada. pic.twitter.com/cF6ZR1vGqN — Kevin Adger (@K_Adger_TNN) February 17, 2017

Angela's Mexican Food at 9190 N. Coachline Boulevard, was also closed on Thursday. The sign taped to the door did not specify that the protest was the reason for the closure.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.