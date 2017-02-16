PCSD: Help identify this 'cigarette bandit' - Tucson News Now

PCSD: Help identify this 'cigarette bandit'

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Suspect in Circle K robbery. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Suspect in Circle K robbery. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a theft at a Circle K. 

Deputies with the San Xavier District responded at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 to a Circle K at 2840 West Los Reales Road for the report of a theft.  According to a PCSD release, when deputies arrived they learned that a male suspect had taken a variety of items from the store.  

Reviewing surveillance video, the deputies learned the suspect entered the Circle K at 2:30 a.m., jumped the counter and began loading a backpack with cigarettes, lottery tickets, and lighters.  He left the store at 2:32 a.m. 

He is described as a Hispanic male, late teens or early 20s, 5'8" to 5'10" tall with a medium build.  He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, bandana over his face, blue jacket and blue jeans.  

MOBILE USERS: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

According to PCSD the suspect was seen driving away in a white Chrysler PT Cruiser.  

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or if they wish to remain anonymous - text, phone, or go online to 88CRIME.org

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

Powered by Frankly