PCSD: Help identify this 'cigarette bandit'

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a theft at a Circle K.

Deputies with the San Xavier District responded at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 to a Circle K at 2840 West Los Reales Road for the report of a theft. According to a PCSD release, when deputies arrived they learned that a male suspect had taken a variety of items from the store.

Reviewing surveillance video, the deputies learned the suspect entered the Circle K at 2:30 a.m., jumped the counter and began loading a backpack with cigarettes, lottery tickets, and lighters. He left the store at 2:32 a.m.

He is described as a Hispanic male, late teens or early 20s, 5'8" to 5'10" tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, bandana over his face, blue jacket and blue jeans.

According to PCSD the suspect was seen driving away in a white Chrysler PT Cruiser.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or if they wish to remain anonymous - text, phone, or go online to 88CRIME.org.

