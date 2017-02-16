Tonight last chance to review TUSD draft Code of Conduct

Parents, students, teachers and members of the community are invited to attend tonight's forum to discuss the new Tucson Unified School District Code of Conduct.

Tonight's event is the last of six that we held over the last few weeks. The forums seek to explain the proposed changes and to get feedback from those it impacts.

“The forums will give us an opportunity to explain the proposed Code of Conduct directly to parents, answer questions and receive feedback,” Dr. Abel Morado, assistant superintendent of secondary leadership said. “The safety of our students is a top priority, as are fairness and transparency. I urge parents to attend one of our sessions to ensure they understand the proposed new handbook and have an opportunity ask questions and have their say.”

The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Palo Verde High School cafeteria

If you have questions about the forums, please call. 225-6186.

CodeofConduct Draft by Tucson News Now on Scribd

To review the draft Code of Conduct and current guidelines, please go to www.tusd1.org.

