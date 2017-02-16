DDC shifts to weekends in 2017

FC Tucson falls in Jon Pearlman's debut as manager.
FC Tucson and UA Men's Soccer will split halves taking on USL side Phoenix Rising FC.
Romell Quioto scored a pair of goal Saturday Houston beat Colorado 2-0 to win 2017 Desert Diamond Cup tournament.
The Houston Dynamo and Colorado Rapids will clash Saturday night at 6 p.m. to become the tournament's sixth different champion.
The Rapids beat New England 3-1, but the Houston Dynamo seized control of the tournament with a 3-1 victory over New York City FC.
Katiyana Mauga hit her 91st home today passing UCLA’s Stacey Nuveman for most ever by a conference player.
Todd Pletcher takes his Kentucky Derby winning horse to Pimlico looking for his first win at the Preakness Stakes.
The 2nd seed Wildcats blow out New Mexico State 11-0 but will not have freshman slugger Alyssa Palomino for the rest of the season.
Cameron Ming tossed his second complete game in his last three starts to lift Arizona to a 3-1 win over Arizona State.
A recent visit by New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski served as the inspiration for the name.
