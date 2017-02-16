DDC shifts to weekends in 2017

The 2017 Desert Diamond Cup opened on Wednesday night at Kino North Stadium.

The 7th annual tournament has a different twist this year as only the weekend matches will be open-to-the-public. The Wednesday night matches are closed to fans.



FC Tucson is hoping the focus on the weekend matches will create a better environment for fans in attendance. A record crowd of 4,064 attended a Desert Friendlies match in January between MLS rivals Portland and Seattle.

Sporting Kansas City and Colorado played to a 1-1 draw Wednesday in the opening match of the tournament.

The New York Red Bulls and Houston Dynamo each posted 2-0 wins over New York FC and the defending Cup champion New England Revolution respectively.

The tournament is featuring popular Major League Soccer players such as U.S. Men’s National Team members Tim Howard (Colorado), Lee Nguyen (New England) and Sierra Vista's Luis Robles (NY Red Bulls). The Red Bulls goalkeeper played high school soccer at Buena and came up through the Tucson Soccer Academy.



American stars Dom Dwyer, Kei Kamara and international stars David Villa and Andrea Pirlo will also compete this year.

The Revolution are the tournament’s defending champion. The DDC has had a different champion in each of it's six years.

Sporting KC (2011)

LA Galaxy (2012)

Seattle Sounders (2013)

Chicago Fire (2014)

Real Salt Lake (2015)

New England Revolution (2016)

Matches continue on Saturday at 1 p.m.



Saturday, Feb. 18th

New England Revolution vs. Colorado Rapids, 1:00 p.m.

New York Red Bulls vs. Sporting Kansas City, 3:30 p.m.

New York City Football Club vs. Houston Dynamo, 6:00 p.m.

