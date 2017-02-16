UPDATE: Police ID 4 arrested in Tucson protest

Day without immigrants rally in downtown Tucson quickly escalates into chaos. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Four people were arrested Thursday night, Feb. 16, after an immigration protest quickly escalated.

The Tucson Police Department on Friday identified the four who were arrested and listed their charges below:

24-year-old David Leon; aggravated assault on a peace officer (felony)

68-year-old Joan Cichon; aggravated assault on a peace officer (felony)

42-year-old Tanya Alvarez-Blancarte; aggravated assault on a peace officer (felony)

39-year-old Najima Rainey; obstructing and failure to identify (misdemeanor charges)

Police originally said three men and one woman were arrested.

Tucson News Now learned that three TPD officers also received minor injuries during the protest.

The event started off peaceful. Organizers say about 100 people took part in the protest along Congress Street on Thursday night.

But soon protesters started marching on the road, at which point officers asked them to get on the sidewalk.

An officer was hit in the back by someone in the crowd, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for TPD. Then when officers tried to arrest the person, the crowd started moving in on the officers.

It was at that point, said Sgt. Dugan, that an officer used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

"All we're doing is letting our voices be heard and that can't even happen," said Tey Echea, one of the protesters. "They pepper spray and throw the lady on the ground."

"They threw the lady on the ground first. I was next to her. I was reaching down to help her up. And as I was reaching down to help her up is when they took the guy, took the spray right in my eyes. In both our eyes," said Rolande Baker, a protester.

Investigators from the Office of Professional Standards are looking into exactly what happened between protesters and officers.

Police & protestors on Congress right now. Someone was on the ground and was just put in TPD car. @TucsonNewsNow #tucson pic.twitter.com/4hhedA1O4k — Janice Yu (@JaniceYuNews) February 17, 2017

