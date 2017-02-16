'Stitch Witches' make 100 dresses for girls around the world

The Casas Adobes Congregational Church sewing club, named the Stitch Witches, spent most of the day Thursday making 100 dresses for underprivileged girls around the world.

Rita Bourgeois, a member of the group, said the idea came when the Stitch Witches needed to figure out what do with a large amount of donated fabric.

"We looked for where the need was," Bourgeois said.

The sundresses will eventually be sent to countries in Africa and other warm climate areas where, according to the group, many young girls have never owned a dress.

Bourgeois said that she and the rest of the group hopes these dresses will make the girls who receive them feel empowered, knowing that someone cared enough to make a dress.

