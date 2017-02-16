CAUGHT ON CAMERA: An escape from the Pima County Jail

In the beginning of the video Noah Pizano is seen, dressed in his own clothes, peeking inside an area that leads to the outside of the jail. He was about to go into a 'pre-housing search' at the Pima County Jail, when he started pushing buttons.

[READ MORE: Search continues for escaped inmate on the west side]

At first he simply stands there waiting for the door to open and then he gets into a small area, where after pushing another button, he gets out. However it didn't take long for staff to notice the escape.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: The moment a man escaped from the Pima County Jail. I'll show you how this all happened on #Fox11 at 9 & #KOLD at 10. pic.twitter.com/4UV934OKsp — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) February 17, 2017

In a statement from the guard seen on the video, he tried to call the control room on his radio and let them know that Pizano was not cleared to go out the door. The guard waves to the camera, trying to alert staff.

According to the employee who controlled the doors, she was working with another staff member who was in training. She told detectives "It is normal practice to release inmates from the second door, while the officer is standing by the first door. I opened the second door for the inmate to get released. I do not recall opening the first sally port door for the inmate."

In a second view near the outside door, Pizano can be seen heading straight for the streets, with the guard close behind him.

After an extensive search Pizano was found and was charged with felony escape.

According to a report that was just released there was extra research done to see if there was any link or association between the employee who controlled the door and Pizano.

MOBILE USERS: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

This report shows there was no connection.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.