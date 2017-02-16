Cats pummel Cougs in Pullman

#18 Arizona Baseball gets first three-game sweep at ASU since 1989.
Katiyana Mauga hit her 91st home today passing UCLA’s Stacey Nuveman for most ever by a conference player.
The 2nd seed Wildcats blow out New Mexico State 11-0 but will not have freshman slugger Alyssa Palomino for the rest of the season.
Cameron Ming tossed his second complete game in his last three starts to lift Arizona to a 3-1 win over Arizona State.
A recent visit by New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski served as the inspiration for the name.
