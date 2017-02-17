TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Katiyana Mauga hit her 91st home today passing UCLA’s Stacey Nuveman for most ever by a conference player.
A grieving mother in Sahuarita is finding solace in recently discovered videos of her son's motorcycle rides shot with his GoPro video camera one year after he was killed while riding in Green Valley.
Six teenagers face criminal charges for their connection to a fire that burned a public bathroom at a park on Tucson's south side.
A stretch of Grant road is closed on Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a bus.
There is a new roof over a local veteran's head, and he was on the project from day one. Navy veteran Victor Gonzalez got the keys to his new three bedroom home Saturday on Tucson's south side, thanks to a joint effort between Habitat for Humanity and The Home Depot.
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.
Nicholas Deon Thrash is facing 10 counts of child molesting, and the girl's mother is also pressing charges. The girl is now 20 weeks pregnant.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
