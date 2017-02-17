TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Noah Pizano caught on video escaping the Pima County Jail. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Multiple people were arrested and three TPD officers were injured during protests in downtown Tucson yesterday. (Source: Tucson News Now)

TOP STORIES

1. IMMIGRATION PROTESTS TURN VIOLENT IN DOWNTOWN TUCSON

Four people were arrested Thursday night after a protest escalated quickly. According to the Tucson Police Department, three men face charges of aggravated assault on peace officer, and one woman faces several misdemeanor charges. http://bit.ly/2lUT1Zc

Tucson News Now found out that three TPD officers also received minor injuries during the protest.

The event started off peaceful. Organizers said about 100 people took part in the protest along Congress Street on Thursday night.

But protesters soon started marching on the road, at which point officers asked them to get on the sidewalk.

An officer was hit in the back by someone in the crowd, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for TPD.

Then when officers tried to arrest the person, officers say the crowd started moving in on them.

2. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: INMATE ESCAPES FROM PIMA COUNTY JAIL

New video shows the moment an inmate escaped from the Pima County Jail last month. WATCH it here >> http://bit.ly/2m23AsV

In the beginning of the video, Noah Pizano is seen dressed in his own clothes and peeking inside an area that leads to the outside of the jail.

He was about to go into a "pre-housing search" at the Pima County Jail, when he started pushing buttons.

At first he simply stands there waiting for the door to open and then he gets into a small area, where after pushing another button, he gets out.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: The moment a man escaped from the Pima County Jail. I'll show you how this all happened on #Fox11 at 9 & #KOLD at 10. pic.twitter.com/4UV934OKsp — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) February 17, 2017

But it didn't take long for staff to notice the escape.

Noah Pizano has since been arrested and charged with felony escape.

3. TUSD BOARD MEMBER APOLOGIZES FOR 'WHITE SUPREMACY RULES' COMMENT

Tucson Unified School District Governing Board Member Rachael Sedgwick has admitted she said “white supremacy rules” during a one-on-one meeting with a constituent. http://bit.ly/2m1Szrl

She spoke with Tucson News Now on Thursday, Feb. 16, and said she was sorry for the remarks.

“I’ll never say, for any reason, (those) words again,” Sedgwick said. “I’m very very sorry. I apologize for making the comments. I’m sorry if I offended anybody.”

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Adam Ragan confronted Sedgwick about her comments during the TUSD board meeting.

Sedgwick said the constituent she was talking to coerced her into making the statement and it was taken out of context.

HAPPENING TODAY

A chance to support the homeless community.

Trinity Presbyterian Church is having it's one-day, one-stop event called "Tucson Homeless Connect."

It's happening at the corner of Fourth Avenue and University Boulevard.

The homeless will get clothing, health screenings and haircuts.

You can donate from 8 a.m. to noon.

WEATHER

Clouds are moving in as Tucson gets ready to see some rain and scattered thunderstorms.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 74 degrees, but tomorrow will be a different story.

Saturday is a First Alert Action Day.

We'll see wind with gusts over 30 MPH. Rain will move in overnight, and a Winter Storm Watch is in effect in elevations above 7,500 feet from 3 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Gusty winds, with a good chance of valley rain and mountain snow this weekend. #azwx pic.twitter.com/muzT5bNWlt — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) February 16, 2017

Sunday will see scattered storms throughout the day.

