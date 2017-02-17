Frustrated drivers turn to side streets to get around Ina Road construction

As construction continues for the Ina Interchange Project, many drivers are trying to find ways to avoid the traffic along Ina Road.

Some of them are resorting to smaller streets, like Cerius Stravenue, near Cortaro and I-10.

But this street presents its own challenges.

Cerius Stravenue is prone to flooding. Sections of the street are not completely smooth, forcing drivers to swerve into oncoming traffic to avoid potholes.

There are also no dividing lines on the street, which has forced some drivers to make their own lanes, putting drivers on the other side of the road in danger.

Since there are so many construction projects on the northwest side right now, drivers say finding alternates like this one is necessary so their commute times don't get any longer.

“Yesterday it took an extra 20 minutes to get to my house, which is off Camino Verde, which is off Ina road,” said Gene Gleason, a driver.

Drivers on the northwest side should give themselves extra time when heading to work or school as construction continues.

The off and on ramps to I-10 from Ina Road are closed for the next two years.

For more information about Project Ina, click HERE: http://bit.ly/2leoC8B

