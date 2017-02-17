Semi with busted fuel tank causing delays on I-10

The right lane of eastbound Interstate 10 at Miracle Mile is blocked due to a semi with a busted fuel tank.

Eastbound Interstate 10 is backed up from downtown all the way past the Ruthrauff Road exit.

There is also a crash at Congress Street at the 1-10 frontage road.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

