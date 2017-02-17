TUCSON WEEKENDER: Fun things to do in the Old Pueblo (Feb. 17-19)

Happy Friday!

It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.

FRIDAY

1. GRAB A PINT FOR ARIZONA BEER WEEK

Arizona Beer Week is still in full swing until Saturday.

Nearly 100 breweries have been hosting events across the state to celebrate Arizona's craft beer industry.

Two days left of #azbeerweek, what events do you plan to go to? Visit https://t.co/cqp5yqnG9Y for a complete list of events! #chooseazbrews pic.twitter.com/N8wWSYSLUg — Arizona Beer Week (@AZBeerWeek) February 16, 2017

Friday alone features special events at Red's Smokehouse, 1912 Brewing, Whole Foods and more...

See the full schedule of events HERE: http://bit.ly/2l1C41v

2. BARGAIN SHOP AT THE TUCSON CONVENTION CENTER

This weekend, the Tucson Convention Center is hosting what some call a glorified garage sale.

The "Just Between Friends" consignment sale started Thursday, Feb. 16 and goes through Saturday, Feb. 18.

I took a lap around the TCC ballroom where the @JBFTucson sale is happening through the weekend. Check out everything. 50-90% off #tucson pic.twitter.com/FuKZX5HxFD — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) February 16, 2017

The sale is designed to help families stretch their dollar a little further when buying clothes and toys for their kids.

Typically, all of the items available for purchase are 50 to 90 percent off the original price.

For hours and more information, click HERE: http://bit.ly/2lSRYfP

3. TRY SOMETHING NEW AT MAYNARDS MARKET AND KITCHEN

Maynards Market and Kitchen is offering wine tastings of Syrah from 6 to 8 p.m.

Tastings are just $10.

According to their event website, Syrah grows well in Australia, France, California and South Africa.

Join us for our Que Syrah Shiraz wine tasting this Friday, February 17th from 6 to 8 p.m! Tastings are $10 or free for wine club members ??. pic.twitter.com/CEQefQdPcv — Maynards Mkt&K (@MaynardsMarket) February 15, 2017

"It can exhibit potent aromas and flavors of wild blackberry, leather, damp earth, smoke, roasted meats, black pepper and spice," the website says.

Yum!

SATURDAY

1. GRAB YOUR BOOTS AND HEAD TO LA FIESTA DE LOS VAQUEROS

La Fiesta de Los Vaqueros, better known as the Tucson Rodeo and Parade, kicks off this weekend!

Gates open at 11 a.m. at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds.

(Photo: Facebook/La Fiesta De Los Vaqueros)

You''ll find outdoor events, lots of good food, some ropin' and ridin'... and plenty of special acts.

See the full schedule HERE: http://bit.ly/2lSMO3m?

2. PLACE YOUR BETS AT RILLITO DOWNS

The gates are open at Rillito Park Racetrack!

From now until March 19, you can head to the track and enjoy a full day of horse racing for just $5.

This year includes 14 race days, with two Friday Night Lights days. See the full schedule HERE: http://bit.ly/2kFUEbG

If you're still unsure about attending, this incredible video from Tucson Aerial Drone Photography might change your mind.

3. MEET A TYRANNOSAURUS REX

T-rex Planet is coming to the Tucson Expo Center on Saturday.

You'll walk through live dinosaur and fossil exhibits, complete with a massive Mamenchisaurus and two Tyrannosaurus rexs’!

There will also be plenty of kid-friendly activities, and a dinosaur band playing catchy tunes about dinosaurs.

The event runs through Monday. Get your tickets HERE: http://bit.ly/2m2I871

SUNDAY

1. CELEBRATE TUCSON WITH POETS PEDAL

Living Streets Alliance, the University of Arizona Poetry Center and Edible Baja Arizona for Poets Pedal are teaming up to offer you an afternoon of biking, poetry and gastronomy.

The fun begins at Dragoon Brewing Co. at noon, where you'll grab a beer to growler to go and enjoy some poetry.

Next you'll head to Manzo Elementary School for a tour of their gardens and a special reading by Manzo’s student poets.

You'll refuel at the Mercado San Agustin, and end at the Mission Garden for a picnic of Barrio Bread and local cheeses and dips (and that growler you grabbed).

A group ride will head back to Dragoon at 4 p.m. This is an all-ages event.

Tickets are $10. DETAILS: http://bit.ly/2kRueEy

2. WIND DOWN WITH FREE YOGA AT LA ENCANTADA

Whether you're an expert or a beginner, it doesn't matter!

Show up for yourself—come back to your mat and fall in love with yourself over and over again. pic.twitter.com/bV2MmxBFgy — lululemon (@lululemon) February 14, 2017

Lululemon is offering a FREE yoga class for all levels on Sunday from 10 to 11 a.m. with Joanna Lynne Smith. DETAILS: http://bit.ly/2leWfHf

3. GO BACK IN TIME AT OLD TUCSON STUDIOS

The North and South will come together Sunday with encampments, battles and demonstrations.

Experience life in the Arizona Territory during the Civil War, including the battle of Picacho Peak.

Looking forward to Civil War Days Feb. 18-19 at @OldTucsonStudio, with re-enactments, and encampments to explore. https://t.co/hHVOdInniM pic.twitter.com/JLGPuDBbaW — Old Tucson (@OldTucsonStudio) February 14, 2017

Civil War Days is happening both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. DETAILS: http://bit.ly/2lrbYFG

