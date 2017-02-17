Pet Pals: Bubba! - Tucson News Now

Pet Pals: Bubba!

By Sasha Loftis, Traffic Reporter
This week's Pet Pal is "Bubba."

This three-year-old hound mix is looking for his forever family.

Bubba is a big, laid-back boy who loves all people and small children.

If you'd like to see Bubba, call The Humane Society of Southern Arizona at 520-327-6088.

HSSA is also opening a new thrift store on Fourth Avenue. For more information visit www.hssaz.org.

