Pet Pals: Bubba!

Rawle Alkins announced today that he will return to UA Basketball for a his sophomore season.
A firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation after putting out the flames of a fire at a mobile home Sunday morning. The first 911 call came in right before 8:00 a.m. This happened near Pima and Swan. Three people were inside when it caught fire. Fire crews had it out in just a few minutes. The firefighter who was taken to the hospital is expected to be released soon. The people inside of the mobile home made it out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Tucson Water said a stretch of Alvernon is open again on Sunday after a water main break closed a portion of the road for over 20 hours.
The first call came just after 2:15 a.m. saying there was a brush fire at a mobile home in the 1200 block of West Wabash Street. When crews arrived they found the mobile home covered in flames. A tree beside it was also burning.
Katiyana Mauga hit her 91st home today passing UCLA’s Stacey Nuveman for most ever by a conference player.
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.
The protest centered on policies promoted by Pence, a former governor of Indiana, and president Donald Trump.
The school district has apologized for the quote and says they are investigating how it was included in the yearbook in the first place.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
