FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Expect major weather changes this weekend

A Pacific storm will bring changing weather conditions to the Tucson area as we head into the weekend.

This includes wind, rain, mountain snow and a significant drop in temperatures.

Clouds will increase during the day Friday, Feb. 17, with highs in the lower 70s along with sustained winds around 10-20 mph and gusts near 30 mph.

Rain begins to fill in across the area tomorrow afternoon. Bring the rain gear to the Rodeo. #AZwx #Tucson pic.twitter.com/QvuUNzgYbX — Kira Miner (@WxKira) February 17, 2017

A few showers will be possible late Friday into early Saturday, with the bulk of the precipitation moving into southern Arizona on Saturday afternoon and into the evening hours.

A winter storm warning is in effect for our local mountains above 7,500 feet from 3 p.m. Saturday through 5 p.m. Sunday. Rain and mountain snow will linger across the region on Sunday, with improving conditions by the evening.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for our local mtns. causing hazardous driving conditions. #AZwx #Tucson pic.twitter.com/92bJ027h1t — Kira Miner (@WxKira) February 17, 2017

The weekend rain totals could be from 1/2 to 1 inch across southern Arizona with locally higher amounts. The weekend snow totals are expected to be 6-12 inches for our local mountains.

