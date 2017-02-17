FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Expect major weather changes this weeken - Tucson News Now

FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Expect major weather changes this weekend

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A Pacific storm will bring changing weather conditions to the Tucson area as we head into the weekend.

This includes wind, rain, mountain snow and a significant drop in temperatures.

Clouds will increase during the day Friday, Feb. 17, with highs in the lower 70s along with sustained winds around 10-20 mph and gusts near 30 mph.

A few showers will be possible late Friday into early Saturday, with the bulk of the precipitation moving into southern Arizona on Saturday afternoon and into the evening hours.

A winter storm warning is in effect for our local mountains above 7,500 feet from 3 p.m. Saturday through 5 p.m. Sunday. Rain and mountain snow will linger across the region on Sunday, with improving conditions by the evening.

The weekend rain totals could be from 1/2 to 1 inch across southern Arizona with locally higher amounts. The weekend snow totals are expected to be 6-12 inches for our local mountains.

