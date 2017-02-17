AP releases disputed draft memo outlining National Guard mobilization

The Associated Press reported the draft memo below outlines a proposal to mobilize National Guard troops around the U.S. to detain people who are in the country illegally.

The White House called the AP report "100 percent false."

READ MORE: WH disputes Trump considering use of National Guard in immigration roundup

This is not true. DHS also confirms it is 100% false https://t.co/MFIJci7XaU — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) February 17, 2017

The Trump administration's draft memo on using National Guard troops for immigration roundups. https://t.co/94nGIcsT7E — The Associated Press (@AP) February 17, 2017

National Guard Draft Memo by Tucson News Now on Scribd

