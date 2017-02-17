AP releases disputed draft memo outlining National Guard mobiliz - Tucson News Now

AP releases disputed draft memo outlining National Guard mobilization

The Associated Press reported the draft memo below outlines a proposal to mobilize National Guard troops around the U.S. to detain people who are in the country illegally. 

The White House called the AP report "100 percent false."

READ MORE: WH disputes Trump considering use of National Guard in immigration roundup

National Guard Draft Memo by Tucson News Now on Scribd

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Winemakers celebrate "growing business" after wildfire worries

    Winemakers celebrate "growing business" after wildfire worries

    Sunday, May 21 2017 7:33 PM EDT2017-05-21 23:33:56 GMT
    Some said the Sawmill Fire kept customers away, but they're glad to still be in business (Source: Tucson News Now).Some said the Sawmill Fire kept customers away, but they're glad to still be in business (Source: Tucson News Now).

    A celebratory atmosphere was in order in Cochise County, and it was hard to be in a melancholy mood with a full glass of wine.

    A celebratory atmosphere was in order in Cochise County, and it was hard to be in a melancholy mood with a full glass of wine. In fact, it was a festival filled with full glasses, and winemakers talking about a business that is growing.

  • BREAKING: Rawle Alkins to return to Arizona for sophomore season

    BREAKING: Rawle Alkins to return to Arizona for sophomore season

    Sunday, May 21 2017 6:15 PM EDT2017-05-21 22:15:37 GMT

    Rawle Alkins announced today that he will return to UA Basketball for a his sophomore season.

    Rawle Alkins announced today that he will return to UA Basketball for a his sophomore season.

  • Firefighter taken to hospital after battling mobile home fire

    Firefighter taken to hospital after battling mobile home fire

    Sunday, May 21 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-05-21 21:33:10 GMT
    Source: Tucson Fire DepartmentSource: Tucson Fire Department

    A firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation after putting out the flames of a fire at a mobile home Sunday morning. The first 911 call came in right before 8:00 a.m. This happened near Pima and Swan. Three people were inside when it caught fire. Fire crews had it out in just a few minutes. The firefighter who was taken to the hospital is expected to be released soon. The people inside of the mobile home made it out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    A firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation after putting out the flames of a fire at a mobile home Sunday morning. The first 911 call came in right before 8:00 a.m. This happened near Pima and Swan. Three people were inside when it caught fire. Fire crews had it out in just a few minutes. The firefighter who was taken to the hospital is expected to be released soon. The people inside of the mobile home made it out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Calvary valedictorian's graduation speech stopped, escorted off stage

    Calvary valedictorian's graduation speech stopped, escorted off stage

    Saturday, May 20 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-05-20 04:07:11 GMT
    (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA)(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA)

    The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.

    The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.

  • 10-year-old sexually assaulted, impregnated

    10-year-old sexually assaulted, impregnated

    Saturday, May 20 2017 9:44 AM EDT2017-05-20 13:44:25 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 9:44 AM EDT2017-05-20 13:44:25 GMT

    Nicholas Deon Thrash is facing 10 counts of child molesting, and the girl's mother is also pressing charges. The girl is now 20 weeks pregnant.

    Nicholas Deon Thrash is facing 10 counts of child molesting, and the girl's mother is also pressing charges. The girl is now 20 weeks pregnant.

  • Elderly woman found covered with bite marks dies, caretaker arrested

    Elderly woman found covered with bite marks dies, caretaker arrested

    Friday, May 19 2017 7:22 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:22:12 GMT
    Jennifer Lea Collins (Source: Sharp Co. Jail via Vinelink)Jennifer Lea Collins (Source: Sharp Co. Jail via Vinelink)

    A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.

    A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.

    •   
Powered by Frankly