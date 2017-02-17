Preparations underway for 92nd annual Tucson Rodeo

The 92nd annual La Fiesta de los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo kicks off Saturday Feb. 18 and runs until Feb. 26.

More than 700 contestants participate in the events, including current and former Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) members.

Rodeo events include bull riding, bareback and saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping and women’s barrel racing.

There is also mutton busting and a junior rodeo.

Jose Calderon, the Tucson Rodeo chairman, said planning and preparing takes quite a bit of work. Close to 1,000 volunteers help to make the event a success. More than 60,000 people show up to watch every year.

"This is a year long preparation right here. It's a million dollar operation to get this thing going. So it takes a lot of time, a lot of great volunteers and commitment to make this operation work right here," Calderon said.

Among those preparing for the kick-off is Wayne Brooks, the voice of the rodeo.

"Its the greatest job in the world. I get to brag on my friends and brag on the livestock," Brooks said.

Brooks spends hours studying contestants and their backgrounds ahead of each event.

"For every hour of rodeo there's probably two or two and half hours of homework because I really want to be knowledgeable about what's going on. Not just about the rules and regulations, but about the contestants themselves," Brooks said.

During his 20 years as an announcer, he's been named the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association's announcer of the year five times.

Brooks has been coming to the Tucson Rodeo for the past 12 year and he travels from rodeo to rodeo all across the country for about 225 days out of the year.

He said his goal remains the same-no matter where he is.

"If that first time rodeo fan or veteran rodeo fan that's been here for 10 years, if they can leave this arena and feel like they're a little closer to the those contestants, they know those contestants, get behind them a little bit and feel like they're a part of the action and a part of the show. Not like they're just sitting there watching something you bought a ticket for," Brooks said.

There is a clear bag policy in place for the rodeo. You can find details of what you can and cannot take in here: http://www.tucsonrodeo.com/publicsafetyprocedures.html

SATURDAY, FEB. 18 - TUCSON RODEO OPENING DAY 11 a.m. – gates open

SUNDAY, FEB. 19 TUCSON RODEO – SECOND PERFORMANCE Pink Day - Cowboys & fans wear pink to support breast cancer initiatives. Chicks n Chapsbreast cancer research fundraising event returns. Sponsored by Arizona Oncology. Visit the Chicks n Chaps page now» 8 a.m. Chicks n Chaps Women's Rodeo Clinic

11 a.m. – gates open

MONDAY AND TUESDAY, FEB. 20 AND 21 TIMED EVENTS COMPETITION (SLACK), 8 A.M. - Admission $5 at the gate Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Tie-Down and Team Roping only. Admission: $5 general admission, children 12 and under free. Available at the gate only. Free parking. REACh program for school children - 9:30, 10:30, 11:30 a.m. each day

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22 No rodeo activity. PARADE FLOAT DECORATING, 4 P.M. - Northwest area of Tucson Rodeo Grounds parking lot

THURSDAY, FEB. 23 TUCSON RODEO PARADE 9 A.M.

Over 200 non-motorized floats are on display along the one and one-half mile parade route beginning at Park Ave. and Ajo Way, proceeding south on Park to Irvington Rd. Tickets for Grandstand seating at Irvington and South 6th Ave, $10 adults, $5 kids under 13. Call (520) 294-1280 for grandstand tickets. TUCSON RODEO, THIRD PERFORMANCE 11 a.m. – gates open

FRIDAY, FEB. 24 TUCSON RODEO, FOURTH PERFORMANCE 11 a.m. – gates open

SATURDAY, FEB. 25 TUCSON RODEO, FIFTH PERFORMANCE 11 a.m. – gates open

