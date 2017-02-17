New Americans take oath at naturalization ceremony - Tucson News Now

New Americans take oath at naturalization ceremony

A speaker at the naturalization ceremony tells the new citizens, "You no longer have to say you are just in America, but an American with freedom." (Source: KOLD News 13) A speaker at the naturalization ceremony tells the new citizens, "You no longer have to say you are just in America, but an American with freedom." (Source: KOLD News 13)
Twenty-five people from nine different countries reached a milestone in Tucson on Friday, Feb. 17, and were naturalized as Americans.

Maria Elena Upson, a spokesperson for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, explained that the recipients are people that came to the United States with the goal of becoming legal citizens.

"It's really where the rubber meets the road for a lot of them. This is their dream come true." Upson said.

She explains that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services are here to abide by what the Trump administration tells them to do. They bestow benefits such as citizenship to those who are deserving.

Godwork Delkaso immigrated from South Africa, now living in Tucson, and was one of the 25 new American citizens welcomed Friday in the Naturalization Ceremony at the Jewish History Museum.

"I officially became the first one in my family," she said. "Something we've been trying to accomplish for a while."

It was a lengthy process that she hoped would culminate in all of them standing together as new citizens.

"It's hard to celebrate (with them here), to be honest. I wish we had all received it at the same time. That was our initial goal," Delkaso said. "But I can be happy, right? I have a right to be happy. They're happy for me, and we all know their time will come soon."

Delkaso talked about her hope that natural-born American citizens would understand the struggle she went through when applying for citizenship, but said the journey has paid off for her fellow new citizens that she sat with at the ceremony.

"It's this feeling you get in your heart that's just beyond amazing. You just feel so happy and relieved. You're an American now!" she said ecstatically.

The group of 25 was sworn in by a judge, took an oath, and recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild was a guest speaker at the ceremony, and got emotional when talking about his grandparents who immigrated to the United States.

"This is same ceremony they went through" he said.

According to Upson, the typical naturalization process is as follows:

  • You must first be a lawful permanent resident. This means you must be a green card holder or be a recipient of an alien registration card.
  • After 5 years you can apply to become citizen. If you've married a US citizen you must only wait 3 years.
  • Once you apply you wait 8 months or longer to become a citizen

