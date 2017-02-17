Teen skateboarder dies days after being hit by car

A teenager who was hit by a car earlier this month has died from her injuries, according to police.

Domithila "Tila" Rodriguez, 14, was on her skateboard on East 36th Street between Kino Parkway and South Fremont Avenue when she was hit by a car at about 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 4, according to Tucson Police Department.

Investigators said the driver of the car who hit Rodriguez stayed on scene and was not charged.

An update from Tucson Police Department stated that neither speed nor impairment were a factor in the crash.

Rodriguez was removed from life support on Friday, Feb. 17, according to her aunt, Sasha Andrade.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.