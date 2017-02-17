TUSD board president, superintendent talk contract issues

Next week’s discussion item about the superintendent has been a talker among the Tucson Unified School District Board members.

It is an item that was brought up this week by board member Rachael Sedgwick and board clerk Mark Stegeman, and the board will discuss it on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Board president Michael Hicks and Superintendent H.T. Sanchez were at White Elementary School on Tucson's southwest side on Friday, Feb. 17, to welcome Gov. Doug Ducey. The governor was there to read to the students.

Hicks said he’s still not sure what the plan is for next week's discussion. He did say he does have his differences with Sanchez, but he would like to see the superintendent back at TUSD. He wants some drastic changes, though.

Sanchez says he likes Tucson and TUSD and would like to stay here to see his kids finish school. As for next week’s meeting, Sanchez says the plan is to wait and hear the board’s thoughts and ideas.

