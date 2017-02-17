TUSD board president, superintendent talk contract issues - Tucson News Now

TUSD board president, superintendent talk contract issues

By Kevin Adger, Reporter
Connect
Dr. H.T. Sanchez (Source: KOLD News 13) Dr. H.T. Sanchez (Source: KOLD News 13)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Next week’s discussion item about the superintendent has been a talker among the Tucson Unified School District Board members.

It is an item that was brought up this week by board member Rachael Sedgwick and board clerk Mark Stegeman, and the board will discuss it on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Board president Michael Hicks and Superintendent H.T. Sanchez were at White Elementary School on Tucson's southwest side on Friday, Feb. 17, to welcome Gov. Doug Ducey. The governor was there to read to the students.

Hicks said he’s still not sure what the plan is for next week's discussion. He did say he does have his differences with Sanchez, but he would like to see the superintendent back at TUSD. He wants some drastic changes, though.

Sanchez says he likes Tucson and TUSD and would like to stay here to see his kids finish school. As for next week’s meeting, Sanchez says the plan is to wait and hear the board’s thoughts and ideas.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Local men's care center at risk of closing

    Local men's care center at risk of closing

    Sunday, May 21 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-05-22 03:29:46 GMT
    Source: KOLDSource: KOLD

    A men’s assisted living center that focuses on veteran care in Tucson is in jeopardy of closing their doors because of financial hardship.   

    A men’s assisted living center that focuses on veteran care in Tucson is in jeopardy of closing their doors because of financial hardship. The Marshall Home for Men is a non-profit facility helping men on fixed or low-incomes. They said it’s been difficult trying to make ends meet and need funding.

  • #2 Arizona Softball wins NCAA Regional

    #2 Arizona Softball wins NCAA Regional

    Sunday, May 21 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-05-22 01:59:04 GMT

    The 2nd seed Cats will host Baylor in the Super Regionals.

    The 2nd seed Cats will host Baylor in the Super Regionals.

  • Rawle Alkins to return to Arizona for sophomore season

    Rawle Alkins to return to Arizona for sophomore season

    Sunday, May 21 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-05-22 01:58:46 GMT

    Rawle Alkins announced today that he will return to UA Basketball for a his sophomore season.

    Rawle Alkins announced today that he will return to UA Basketball for a his sophomore season.

    •   
Powered by Frankly