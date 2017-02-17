Raytheon honors three Tucson teachers with Leaders in Education Awards

Three Pima County teachers will receive Leaders in Education Awards from Raytheon.

According to a recent release the three were chosen from nine finalists that were chosen from more than 50 applications by area teachers, they are:

Jessica Howell, 5th Grade Teacher. Hendricks Elementary, Flowing Wells Unified School District.

Lauren Marlatt, 6th-8th Grade Teacher, Coronado K-8, Amphitheater Public Schools.

Steven Uyeda, Sunnyside High School, Sunnyside Unified School District.

Each will receive $2,500 and $2,500 will be awarded to each of their schools.

“These winners and finalists demonstrated remarkable dedication to students and families, fellow educators and entire communities,” said Jon Kasle, vice president, Raytheon Missile Systems Communications, in a recent release. “Our business, and all other area employers, benefit greatly from a talented and strongly committed teacher workforce that is supported by the entire community.”

The finalists will meet with business and political leaders to share their classroom success stories and to find common ground in advocating for advancements in education.

Established to recognize and reward Pima County teachers in grades kindergarten to 12th, who achieve outstanding classroom performance, demonstrate leadership in their schools and communities, as well as support their peers in a committed teacher workforce.

“Recognizing exceptional educators for the leadership, professionalism, dedication and passion that they bring to their classrooms and students every day is at the heart of Tucson Values Teachers’ mission,” said Katie Rogerson, Chief Operating Officer, Tucson Values Teachers, in the same release.

Howell, Marlatt, and Uyeda will receive their awards during the Stand Up 4 Teachers celebration, Thursday, April 6, 2017, 5:30-7PM, at The Westin La Paloma. Tickets and other details are available at http://www.tucsonvaluesteachers.org. Event proceeds benefit Tucson Values Teachers.

2017 Raytheon Leaders in Education Award winners:



Jessica Howell: has a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from the University of Arizona and Master’s Degree in Education from Northern Arizona University. She is a member of the National, Arizona, and Flowing Wells Education Associations and currently serves as 2nd Vice President of Delta Kappa Gamma, where she supports new teachers and organizations such as Miracle Square and World Fellowship Fund.



Lauren Marlatt: has a Bachelor’s of Science, Family Studies and Human Development, as well as a Master’s in Education, from the University of Arizona. She is a member of the National Science Teacher Association, and has served as department chair for middle school science for 8 years.



Steven Uyeda: has a Bachelor of Arts in Biological Sciences from UCLA and a Master’s in Education from the University of Arizona. He is a member of both the National and Arizona Science Teachers Associations. In 2016, he was awarded the STAR Master Teacher of the Year for Sunnyside High school.



Award finalists:

Grades K-6

Brie Anna Barber, Walter Douglas Elementary, Flowing Wells Unified School District

Sandra Schiffman, Helen Keeling Elementary, Amphitheater Public Schools

Grades 7-8

Mary Garcia, Corona Foothills Middle School, Vail Unified School District

Kristina Laborin, Old Vail Middle School, Vail Unified School District

Grades 9-12

Andrew Lettes, Pueblo High School, Tucson Unified School District

Elyse Adams, Flowing Wells High School, Flowing Wells Unified School District

