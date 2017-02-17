Rillito Racetrack site of Hispanic heritage weekend

The Rillito Park Foundation has been asking for the lease extension since the county approved a short-term lease two years ago. (Source: KOLD News 13)

This weekend Rillito Racetrack will be the site of an event honoring Hispanic Heritage, hosted by the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Feb. 18 and Sunday, Feb. 19.

Special guests on Saturday will include the Honorable Ricardo Pineda Albarran, the Official Mexican Consul in Tucson. President Lea Márquez Peterson will also be recognized on Saturday representing the membership.

Mariachi Alegre will perform from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. both days.

On Sunday, the Rillito Park Foundation honors former Pima County Supervisor Ray Carroll with a featured race named for him. Mr. Carroll was instrumental in securing the four-year lease extension by the Board of Supervisors approved on January 17, and he has been a supporter of the multi-use plan for Rillito Park.

For more information on the Rillito Park Foundation please visit www.rillitoparkfoundation.org.

