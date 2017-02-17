You wouldn't want to light a fire with these logs

A further search of the wood led to the discovery of more than 100 pounds of marijuana inside of some of the pieces of wood. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection canine alerted to a truck carrying a load of mesquite firewood, according to a CBP release. After a search, CBP officers found more than wood pulp inside the logs.

CBP officers at the Port of Sasabe arrested a 41-year-old Tucson man after more than 100 pounds of marijuana was discovered hidden inside several of the logs in the back of the truck he was driving.

According to a CBP release, the officers found the drugs after they split logs in half. They estimated the marijuana was worth about $53,000.

The drugs and truck were seized by CBP officers, and the man was turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations for further processing.

