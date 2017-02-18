Roadrunners lose 5th straight

The 2nd seed Cats will host Baylor in the Super Regionals.
The 2nd seed Cats will host Baylor in the Super Regionals.
Rawle Alkins announced today that he will return to UA Basketball for a his sophomore season.
Rawle Alkins announced today that he will return to UA Basketball for a his sophomore season.
Blown out in their previous two games and losers of five straight overall, the rebuilding San Diego Padres desperately needed a strong performance from Clayton Richard.
Blown out in their previous two games and losers of five straight overall, the rebuilding San Diego Padres desperately needed a strong performance from Clayton Richard.
#18 Arizona Baseball gets first three-game sweep at ASU since 1989.
#18 Arizona Baseball gets first three-game sweep at ASU since 1989.
Katiyana Mauga hit her 91st home today passing UCLA’s Stacey Nuveman for most ever by a conference player.
Katiyana Mauga hit her 91st home today passing UCLA’s Stacey Nuveman for most ever by a conference player.