Roadrunners lose 5th straight

The Ontario Reign scored in each period en route to a 4-1 win over the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday night.

Laurent Dauphin gave Tucson the lead just 5:05 into the hockey game, scoring off the rebound of Anthony Duclair’s shot to make it 1-0.

From there, the Reign put up all the offense in the game, including scoring the game-winning goal shorthanded with just under 16 seconds left in the second period.

Tucson will now head to San Diego to play the Gulls at 8 p.m. MT on Saturday night. Radio coverage begins 15 minutes prior to puck drop on flagship station 1450 KTZR.

