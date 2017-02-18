ACHA: Cats have flair for the dramatics against Devils

20th ranked Arizona might just find themselves on the way to the ACHA Division I National Tournament after a weekend sweep of No. 9 Arizona State at Tucson Arena.
The Wildcats (17-14-2) won Friday night 5-4 in overtime on a goal by captain Toppie Hogan.
They saved the real dramatics for Saturday night though rallying from a four-goal deficit to force overtime.
UA tied the game with 20 second left in the third period on a goal by Manny Rowe.
Kyle Fargesen scored the game-winner in the shootout.
Winning a pair of games against a Top 10 team should vault the Wildcats comfortably into the Top 20 which is where they need to be to qualify for the National Tournament.
The ACHA National Tournament will be March 9-13 in Columbus, Ohio.
