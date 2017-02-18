NCAAW: Arizona holds off Arizona State 62-58

The Arizona Wildcats hung on to defeat rival Arizona State on Friday night in McKale Center by a score of 62-58.

This win for the Cats (13-13, 4-11 Pac-12) breaks a four-game losing streak to the Sun Devils.



LaBrittney Jones was her usual self as she hit double-figures for the 21st time this season by scoring 15 points tonight. She also added in a game-high eight rebounds and blocked two shots.



Breanna Workman got back to her scoring ways as she poured in 15 points of her own. She also finished with seven rebounds.



Sophie Brunner led Arizona State (16-10, 7-8 Pac-12) with 18 points and eight rebounds.



The two teams will now travel up north to Tempe as they are set to face each other for the second-straight game on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. in Wells Fargo Arena where Arizona will be looking for their first sweep of Arizona State since 2000.

The game will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.



You can read more about this game over at ArizonaWildcats.com.

