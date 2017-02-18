Traffic shut down after car hits power pole - Tucson News Now

Traffic shut down after car hits power pole

Police investigate crash on 12th Avenue in Tucson (Source: @SgtDugan/Twitter) Police investigate crash on 12th Avenue in Tucson (Source: @SgtDugan/Twitter)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Police have multiple blocks south of downtown Tucson closed to traffic after a car collides with a power pole.

Tucson Police Department officers are now investigating the collision, that happened before 8:00 Saturday morning.

According to Sergeant Pete Dugan with the Tucson Police Department, it was one car that crashed in the area of 12th Avenue. Traffic is shut down in that area between 38th Street and 40th Street.

Sgt. Dugan said three people were in the car. A female passenger suffered life-threatening injuries. The condition of the other two individuals in the car is unknown.

Drivers are being asked to stay out of the area as police investigate. Police expect to continue their investigation on 12th Avenue between 38th Street and 40th Street until about noon Saturday.

