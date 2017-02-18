UPDATE: Tucson mayor's car found, suspect still on loose after carjacking

Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild was carjacked by an armed suspect in midtown Saturday morning, according to the Tucson Police Department.

Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for TPD, said Rothschild was walking to his car in the area of Tucson Boulevard and 5th Street around 11 a.m. Saturday, when he was approached by man with a handgun.

The suspect pointed it at the mayor and demanded keys to his city-owned Toyota Prius, according to Dugan.

The mayor’s vehicle was located a couple of hours later abandoned in the area of East 36th Street and South Forgeus Avenue.

He said Rothschild was not hurt.

The carjacking suspect has been described as a black male, 5-10 to 6-foot and 30-40 years old.

In an interview Saturday night, Rothschild said his car had been found.

The mayor said he's lived in Tucson his entire life and never been the victim of a crime until now.

The mayor's city-owned Toyota Prius is not fitted with GPS tracking, according to Rothschild.

He said some city vehicles are, but his is not.

Rothschild said he will be looking into the possibility of adding GPS tracking to every city car.

Detectives don't believe the mayor was targeted because the suspect tried to take another vehicle before Rothschild's, according to Dugan.

He said detectives are still searching for the suspect.

