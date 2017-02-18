PCSD: Mt. Lemmon open with vehicle restrictions

The road to Mount Lemmon is open only to vehicles with chains or 4X4 capability, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

All other vehicles will be turned away at milepost 0, PCSD said.

Don't forget you can always check the status of any closures by calling the hotline: 547-7510

