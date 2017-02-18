Protestors respond to alleged violence from Tucson police

With a microphone in hand, and roughly 75 people in attendance, organizers listed their demands. It was a response to the chaotic scene that they say started, and was planned, as peaceful.

"We're completely responsible for the actions that we called for. But we called for a peaceful, community, safe protest and manifestation. We've done that in the past. The police were completely out of line," said LUPE Action Committee organizer Edward Cott.

50+ people here now at Armory Park in downtown #Tucson for news conference after reports of nationwide @ICEgov raids. @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/AIepFHBLO3 — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) February 18, 2017



Four people were arrested and the crowd was pepper-sprayed by Tucson Police Department officers Thursday night in downtown. Organizers were clear from their side of things: What started as an anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement rally and march, against reports of nationwide round-ups of undocumented immigrants, never should have turned into what it is now.



The footage has overtaken their message.



When asked what went wrong, Cott said the police need to answer that question.



"On our part: Nothing," said Cott. "We've done this in the past. We've had protests in the past. We've worked with the police. They know us. So you should ask them that question."

"We were met with militarized police force." Call for officers involved to be fired. @TucsonNewsNow



RAW VIDEO HERE: https://t.co/ddI6WcjOKz pic.twitter.com/oB1HRUW24a — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) February 18, 2017





In response, Tucson Police posted Friday on Facebook.



According to the Facebook post, "approximately 75 protesters began to move east on Congress, leaving the sidewalk and moving onto the street. This created a traffic hazard and blocked eastbound traffic."



The posting said the officers were trying to protect the protestors' safety, trying to get people back on the sidewalk. They said some of the group "immediately complied" but that another portion continued to move forward. "One individual protester then walked behind a bicycle officer and hit him in the back with his elbow. The officer attempted to take this individual into custody but was met with resistance."

Response from @Tucson_Police says crowd spilled into street creating "traffic hazard." Say one protestor hit officer "in his back." pic.twitter.com/s0RStDaxvL — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) February 18, 2017





The protestors deny this happened, and say there's no evidence. The group is calling for immediate action to be taken and provided demands for city officials. That list includes "an end to police violence and brutality from Tucson Police, concrete legislation that protects and defends our immigrant community, the immediate termination of the officers involved, and to drop the fabricated charges against those unjustly arrested."



"We believe they acted wrong. They acted wrong. They brought violence. People were hurt. Innocent people were hurt. They should be held accountable for that," Cott said.



In response Saturday, Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus told Tucson News Now, "I continue to feel that, by and large, our officers handled Thursday's situation well."



Magnus said no disciplinary action has been taken, but that "provide due-process towards our staff through our Police Officer Standards and Training protocol. That allows us to get all perspectives."



He said he is willing to look into every aspect the immigration action group brings forward if they decide to file complaints with his department.



You can watch the raw video of Thursday's incidents here.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.